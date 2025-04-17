Trump aims at soonest end to conflict in Ukraine, Rubio tells Lavrov

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is poised to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible, and US consultations in Paris showed that peace in Ukraine can be achieved, the US Department of State said.

A statement on a phone talk between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that "the Secretary conveyed to his Russian counterpart the same message the US team communicated to the Ukrainian delegation and our European allies in Paris: President Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace."

"The encouraging reception in Paris to the US framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement," the statement reads.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working with the US to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. Also, the US secretary of state, who is now in Paris, informed Lavrov about meetings with officials from Ukraine, France and a number of other European countries that he and US special envoy Steven Witkoff had there.