Russian rescuers helped more than 120 residents of quake-hit Myanmar

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian rescuers have assisted more than 120 citizens of Myanmar that was hit by a powerful earthquake, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Since the beginning of the [airmobile] hospital's work, more than 120 people have sought medical assistance from doctors," the ministry said.

Rescuers have already surveyed 86,400 square meters of territory and 45 sites for the presence of injured people. "Over the past day, rescuers examined 10 sites and more than 8,900 square meters of territory searching for survivors trapped in the debris," the ministry said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's airmobile hospital set up by rescuers in the city of Mandalay receives people with fractures of the upper and lower extremities. Some seek medical treatment not only with injuries and wounds they sustained during the earthquake, but also with flare-ups of chronic diseases.

Russian doctors are conducting consultations and additional examinations. Psychologists of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are also working on the site, providing assistance to the victims and their relatives.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. Over 3,000 people were killed in Myanmar, and residential buildings and infrastructure facilities suffered damage.