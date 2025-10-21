Regional export standard to go live across Russia from 2027 — PM

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The regional export standard currently functioning in 85 Russian constituencies will start functioning across the entire country since 2027, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when speaking at the Made in Russia International Export Forum.

"It [the regional export standard] is being used now in 85 regions and will be used all over the country since 2027," the prime minister said.

The available set of tools "makes it possible to determine priority branches, whose products may be in need for foreign trade," Mishustin said. Plants will be provided with the access to electronic trading platforms, the opportunity to support transactions and promote goods, he added.