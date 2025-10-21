{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Regional export standard to go live across Russia from 2027 — PM

Mikhail Mishustin said the available set of tools "makes it possible to determine priority branches, whose products may be in need for foreign trade"

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The regional export standard currently functioning in 85 Russian constituencies will start functioning across the entire country since 2027, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when speaking at the Made in Russia International Export Forum.

"It [the regional export standard] is being used now in 85 regions and will be used all over the country since 2027," the prime minister said.

The available set of tools "makes it possible to determine priority branches, whose products may be in need for foreign trade," Mishustin said. Plants will be provided with the access to electronic trading platforms, the opportunity to support transactions and promote goods, he added.

Ukraine has money to run only until April 2026 — El Pais
Ukraine's budget has been running a record deficit for several years
Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister
Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest
Refusal to provide Kiev with Tomahawks may move sides towards diplomacy — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, this development offers Ukraine a chance to preserve what remains of its infrastructure and territory, while giving Europe an opportunity to avoid another wave of energy and migration crises
Gazprom characterizes situation in European gas market as challenging
Alexey Miller said that renewable sources gave zero in the power balance structure
Russia's non-energy exports up by 6% in 9 months of 2025 reaching $111.4 bln — minister
Anton Alikhanov said that industrial exports totaled $85.4 billion, while agricultural exports totaled $26 billion
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
Paris’ position on Ukraine conflicts with its citizens’ interests — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle noted that "France is no longer a really sovereign state"
DPRK military actively involved in demining Kursk border area — governor
Alexander Khinshtein emphasized that the area remains contaminated with land mines, unexploded ordnance, aerial bombs, and shells – hazards that pose major risks
European Commission not going to cut Russian gas supplies to Serbia
Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos added that the European Union supports maximum integration of Serbia with the European energy market
Kiev turns Kherson into 'cannon fodder' source, abducting people for army — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder"
Egyptian authorities refute reports that Tutankhamun’s tomb may collapse
The Daily Mail newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday, that the 3,300-year-old tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh may collapse due to the threat of flooding
Russian railway machine-building among leaders in global exports
CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said that each fifth exported open freight car is from Russia
EU countries to face penalties for severing oil, gas contracts with Russia — Szijjarto
Hungary is receiving oil and gas from Russia under contracts that are to remain in force for several years more, the minister said
Sarkozy likely to be released before Christmas — lawyer
Earlier on Tuesday, Nicolas Sarkozy, who served as president of France from 2007 to 2012, was placed in the Sante prison in Paris to serve a five-year sentence in a case of Libya’s financing of the 2007 election campaign
Lavrov determined to work with top US diplomat to implement Putin-Trump agreements
US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future
European Commission to propose Russian assets seizure scheme in several weeks
Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Economy, Productivity, Implementation and Simplification added that that in 2024, at the initiative of the Commission, G7 countries allocated a loan facility of 45 bln euro for Kiev
China should not fall into Western traps — expert
Former Deputy Director at the Institute of World Development under the Development Research Center of China’s State Council Ding Yifan listed several examples of Beijing’s ineffective reactions to Western provocations
Coalition of willing to mull Europe’s peace plan for Ukraine in London — Daily Telegraph
As Bloomberg previously reported, implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
Since 2014 coup Ukraine’s population down to 20 million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Ukraine's population stood at 52 million in 1990
Ukraine decides to recruit contract servicemen aged 18-24 to all military units
Deputy Head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office Pavel Palisa recalled that the experiment initially involved only several brigades but was later expanded
State Duma ratified investment encouragement agreement with China
The agreement contains updates in definitions of the terms of the investor and the investment and in provisions on the sphere of application of the agreement
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin
The US leader noted that he "doesn't want to have a waste of time"
Japan’s former top diplomat Motegi appointed foreign minister in new government
The list of members of the new cabinet formed by Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi was announced by the new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, former defense minister
South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine
Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons
India plans to purchase S-400 missiles from Russia worth over $1 billion — agency
"The discussions with the Russian side area already on in this regard," defense sources told ANI
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Sikorski’s threats to Putin and Russia’s position after Alaska summit: Lavrov’s statements
The top Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged compared to the understandings that were reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their summit in Alaska
Hungary to challenge Council of EU’s decision to ban Russian gas purchases — minister
Hungary and Slovakia, who opposed the decision, were unable to exercise their veto right
Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that currently, Vladimir Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles
EC claims UK, Canada support expropriation of Russian assets
The reparation proposal allegedly "stops short of confiscation of Russian assets," the European Commissioner for Economy said
Aeroflot supports idea making southern air routes straits
CEO of the Russian flag carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said that flights to all the southern destinations are now being made "with a large additional time margin"
NATO secretary-general departs to US on emergency visit
Up until recently, the visit was not on the secretary general’s schedule
EU allocated almost 178 billion euro to Ukraine since start of conflict — official
Valdis Dombrovskis added that in 2024, G7 countries under the European Union's leadership unlocked 45 billion euro in additional funding for Kiev
No response from US to Russia’s proposal to extend New START — senior Russian MP
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that Russia has once again demonstrated its special responsibility as a nuclear power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council in matters of strategic stability and global security
No immediate plans for Trump’s meeting with Putin — US official
According to the source, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary as well
Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses
The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production
Russia to help Ethiopia gain energy sovereignty — ambassador to Addis Ababa
Russian companies have "unique competencies" and proven technologies for modernizing and extending the service life of energy facilities built according to Soviet designs, Yevgeny Terekhin noted
Hungary will not supply weapons to Kiev, doesn’t want to be dragged into conflict
According to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary "will not allocate any financial resources to any weapon deliveries" to Kiev and doesn’t take part in NATO’s assistance to Ukraine
Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister
She will now form a government within the day
Japan to resume funding to UNRWA, allocate $35 mln — Foreign Minister
Yoko Kamikawa pointed out the importance of transparency and financial monitoring within the organization, as well as the neutrality of its employees
Hamas agrees to return two more bodies of hostages to Israel later today
On the morning of October 13, Hamas and its allies released all 20 living Israeli hostages and returned four more bodies of deceased hostages in accordance with the Gaza ceasefire deal
Trump consulted with Bannon on eve of quarrel with Zelensky — The Atlantic
Former chief political advisor Steve Bannon spent about 30 minutes explaining why he doesn't like the deal and why he doesn't trust the Ukrainian leader
Europe’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine not entirely sincere — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that "Macron also said at the time that this ceasefire should be unconditional, explicitly stating that no one should be allowed to limit arms deliveries to the Kiev regime"
Europe works on plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Bloomberg
Implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
London may try to disrupt Ukraine peace talks again — Finnish politician
Armando Mema said that Vladimir Zelensky will visit London before the meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Supplies of South Korean weapons not to change special military op — Russian diplomat
"But they would change the nature of relations between Moscow and Seoul and would wreck the prospects of their restoration," Georgy Zinovyev said
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
Kiev defies Trump administration's push to resolve Ukraine crisis — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that the Kiev regime was doing everything it could to provoke the conflict escalation
Russian stock market decline slows amid European plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine
This trend was noted amid information about the details of the plan being developed by European countries to resolve the conflict in Ukraine
Russia-North Korea cooperation not directed against South Korea — embassy
Earlier, South Korean diplomats reported that First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun had met with the Russian ambassador
World Bank estimates post-war reconstruction of Syria at $216 billion — paper
According to the report, the real GDP of the Arab republic fell by 53% from 2010 to 2022, while nominal GDP fell from $67.5 billion to $21.4 billion
Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator
Igor Kastyukevich said that Donald Trump is organizing this "moral and psychological crash course" for Vladimir Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make
Hezbollah disarming will weaken Lebanon, says group’s leader
Naim Qassem emphasized that Washington is blackmailing the Lebanese government in a bid to attain its expansionist goals
Louvre heist losses estimated at 88 mln euro
According to Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, the robbers will not be able to get this much of money "if they opt to melt down" what they have stolen
South Korea's sanctions against Russia deeply disappointing — MFA
"The imposition of illegitimate sanctions will affect South Korea-Russia relations in a negative way," Maria Zakharova noted
Lavrov surprised by US media reports that Russia-US summit could be postponed
According to the top Russian diplomat, the disinformation campaign pursued by many Western news outlets is well known, "and CNN falls in line too"
Maintaining ceasefire in Gaza is critical — Erdogan
The Turkish leader emphasized that the two-state solution was a prerequisite for lasting peace
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Collapse of arms control treaties system puts world in peril, warns senior Russian MP
Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, stressed that as of 2025, several critical components of the international treaty framework concerning arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation will have diminished
Britain strikes Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham off list of terrorist organizations
According to the UK government, the decision to remove Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham from the list of proscribed terrorist organisations will mean closer engagement with the new Syrian government and support UK foreign and domestic priorities
Ratification of treaty with Venezuela matters amid US pressure on Caracas, diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow expects Caracas to present a note of ratification of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement soon
Number of Russian tourists visiting Hungary up by 17% in January-August
Sandor Fabian, Hungarian Consul General in Yekaterinburg, stressed that Hungary "welcomes guests from Russia with love"
FIS Council votes not to allow Russian athletes to compete internationally
The Russian Ski Association said this decision continues the policy of discrimination against athletes, which runs counter to the basic principle of political neutrality, enshrined by the FIS charter
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Hungarian top diplomat arrives in Washington to prepare for Trump's Budapest trip
"Serious days are coming," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
Zelensky shamelessly formulates terms for trilateral meeting in Budapest — senator
Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin noted that the head of Kiev regime had been publicly bargaining for participation in the Budapest meeting
European leaders support Trump’s call to cease fire in Ukraine along current front line
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals have been achieved
Trump tells Zelensky not to expect Tomahawks anytime soon — media
According to the piece, Trump emphasized that "his main priority" is ending the armed conflict in Ukraine rather than preventing potential territorial concessions
Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief
The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," Georg Georgiev said
Houthis say they can manufacture any type of weapons
Rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that the Houthis are developing missile production and have "reached a considerable progress as concerns drones"
Pristina plans to official declare Kosovo Serbs foreigners — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya recalled Pristina’s attempt to bar the leading Kosovo Serbs’ party, Serb List, from participating in municipal elections, where in won in nine out of ten non-Albanian municipalities in the first round
US believes Turkey's role in peacekeeping force in Gaza to be constructive — Vance
US Vice President also called on all sides to focus on the future of the Palestinian enclave, rather than on the past of the conflict and the contradictions it has created between different countries
Russia will respond 'in every way' to Seoul’s arms supply to Kiev — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko called on South Korean to soberly assess the situation and refrain from "reckless steps"
Gold prices falls below $4,100 per troy ounce for the first time since October 13
Meanwhile, silver futures with delivery in August 2025 lost 7.19% and amounted to $47.69 per troy ounce
Europe opposes peace, only encouraging Kiev to continue war — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, that is the reality as of now
Russia’s strategic partnership with African Union built on equality — Russian diplomat
According to Evgeniy Terekhin, practical cooperation between Russia and Africa covers a wide range of areas and is characterized by high dynamics
Louvre guards refuse to go to work after museum heist — NYT
The paper cited SUD trade union leader Sarrah Abdelhedi who said that when there is an intrusion, the museum’s protocol is to evacuate rooms and usher visitors to safety, "definitely not put yourself in danger’s way by going toward the intruders"
Kiev’s military changes tactics, uses small groups due to heavy losses — Russian commander
Alexey Vereshchagin highlighted that the Russian military has been successfully countering these Ukrainian tactics through relentless aerial reconnaissance and the constant readiness of attack aircraft
Case against Russian-speaking journalists in Latvia violated freedom of the press — envoy
According to the permanent representative to the OSCE, this is the third time this year when Russia is forced to bring up the issue of Latvia’s aggressive crusade to wipe out alternative sources of information from its media space
Press review: EU set to hinder Russia-US summit as Arab League invites Russia to aid Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 21st
Hungary to expand energy cooperation with US — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that an agreement had been signed between Hungarian and American companies for the development and use of nuclear technologies
US administration actually acknowledges seeking to topple Maduro — media
According to Axios, all US intelligence, not only the CIA, are focused on Venezuela
CSTO forces in Tajikistan to practice peacekeeping operation
Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich elaborated that, according to the scenario, the peacekeeping forces are tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between conflicting parties
What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets adds over 20 toddlers to its database
They were accused of "deliberately violating the state border" and "infringing upon sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine
Israel receives two more coffins with remains of hostages from Gaza
The coffins will be promptly delivered to the Israeli territory for identification
Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel
According to the sources, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 81.35 rubles for October 22
The official euro rate was increased by 28 kopecks to 94.6656 rubles
Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary
Situation for Kiev troops in Kharkov direction worsens — Russian security sources
The Russian military has significantly broadened its zones of control in Volchansk and in the border areas near Khatnee
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US Vice President Vance arrives in Israel on visit — media
Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said on October 20 that Vance will stay in Israel for "several days" and will hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Lavrov reiterates Russian solidarity with Venezuela amid external threats
Russian Foreign Minister also reiterated all-round support for Caracas’ efforts to defend national sovereignty
Romania thwarts arson plot by Ukrainians, blames it on Russia
According to the Romanian Intelligence Service, on October 14-15, two Ukrainians arrived in Romania from Poland and dropped two packages of camouflaged incendiary devices, activated by remote control, at the company's office
Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine"
