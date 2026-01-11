Cuba is ready to defend its independence to last drop of blood — President Diaz-Canel

HAVANA, January 11. /TASS/. Cuba has endured a relentless 66-year-long confrontation with the United States and stands prepared to defend its sovereignty to the very last drop of blood, President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump.

"Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one has the right to dictate our actions. Cuba is not the aggressor; it is the United States that has waged an unprovoked attack for over six decades. We are not threatening anyone - we are simply ready to defend ourselves if necessary," Diaz-Canel emphasized on his X social media platform.

He further noted that the United States has no moral standing to criticize Cuba, as it often reduces human lives and international relations to mere commodities. "Those fiercely condemning our country are merely outraged by our people's sovereign choice of political path. The blame for our current economic hardships lies squarely with the oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States over the past sixty years, which they now threaten to intensify," Diaz-Canel stated.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that Cuba would no longer receive oil and financial support from Venezuela, accusing Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. He declared that Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba would be cut off.