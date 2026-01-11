BRATISLAVA, January 11. /TASS/. In an interview with TA-3 television channel, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed his strong opinion that Kaja Kallas should resign from her position as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

"We must replace Ms. Kallas," Fico asserted, emphasizing that her leadership has significantly hindered the EU’s ability to respond effectively to contemporary challenges or to establish a coherent stance on current international issues.

"The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis," he declared. "Only those who are resilient - whether economically, militarily, or in the energy sector - will endure." Fico pointed out that the post-World War II global order has been fundamentally altered following the US military intervention in Venezuela, and he is awaiting the EU’s response to these developments.

He also reaffirmed that the EU constitutes Slovakia’s "living space" and that his country remains an integral part of it. Looking ahead, Fico announced plans to discuss Slovak-American cooperation with President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the United States, with a particular focus on EU-related issues.

Regarding military involvement, Fico confirmed that Slovakia, under his leadership, will not send troops to Ukraine. Instead, Bratislava will continue providing humanitarian aid. He criticized France and the United Kingdom for their plans to deploy soldiers to Ukraine, describing such actions as provocative and potentially escalating the conflict.

"It’s perplexing that two of the Soviet Union’s former staunch allies during World War II - Great Britain and France - are pursuing such provocative policies," Fico stated. "This is a provocation. Russian officials have warned that any foreign soldier on Ukrainian territory will be considered a legitimate target. I ask: is this about peace or war? Are we willing to start a conflict at any cost? What are we truly discussing?"

Fico expressed his belief that the strategy of weakening Russia through military conflict in Ukraine is ineffective and does not lead to a sustainable resolution.