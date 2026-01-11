EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans — newspaper

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. The EU is working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland, The Sunday Telegraph reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, "technology giants such as Meta (designated as extremist in Russia - TASS), Google, Microsoft and X could be restricted from operating on the continent, as could American banks and financial firms."

The newspaper points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere."

Trump stated in March 2025 that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high trade duties on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected these ambitions, stressing that Greenland is part of Denmark.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.