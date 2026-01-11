Washington may lift more sanctions against Venezuela next week — US Treasury chief

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US authorities may additionally lift some of the sanctions previously imposed on Venezuela to facilitate the sale of Venezuelan oil on the global market, Reuters news agency quoted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as saying.

"We're de-sanctioning the oil that's going to be sold," Bessent said.

The US official said in response to a question about when more sanctions could be removed from Venezuela: "It could be ·as soon as next week." However, Bessent did not specify the exact dates.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, calling Washington’s actions an act of military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. They were transported to a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York.

On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the federal court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.