Iran made it clear to Arab countries it is unwilling to end conflict with US — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 13. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have explicitly conveyed to regional Arab states that Tehran does not intend to follow Washington’s lead or cease its armed confrontations once the United States halts its military operations, according to Axios, citing sources within Arab countries.

The report indicates that Iran remains unwilling to de-escalate the conflict until it receives concrete international assurances that aggression against the country will not resume. Additionally, Iran has made it clear to Arab representatives that, even after the US military actions conclude, it will continue to target American military installations across the Middle East.

Starting a war is very easy, but ending it is extremely difficult, an Axios source remarked.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military strike against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted. The White House justified the operation by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats posed by the Islamic Republic. The strikes resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, announced a large-scale retaliatory attack against Israel. US military targets across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit in the escalation.