Iran attacks IDF headquarters in Beersheba area in Israel on March 13

TEHRAN, March 13. /TASS/. The Iranian army carried out drone strikes on the headquarters of the Israeli Defense Forces in the Beersheba area in Israel on the morning of March 13, the army’s press service reported.

"On the morning of today, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out drone strikes from different points of the country on the headquarters of the defense army of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) in the occupied territories in Beersheba," the army’s press service stated as quoted by the Iranian state broadcasting company.

According to the statement, the strikes on other Israeli army facilities will continue in the coming hours.