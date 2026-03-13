China urges US not to supply Taiwan with weapons — MFA

BEIJING, March 13. /TASS/. Beijing urges Washington not to supply weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing, commenting on a Reuters report that US President Donald Trump may authorize a major weapons package for the island after he visits China at the end of the month.

"The US should strictly comply with the One-China principle and three joint Chinese-US communiques, ending weapons supplies to Taiwan and taking specific actions to ensure the stable development of China-US relations and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," he pointed out.

The New York Times reported in late February, citing sources, that the US administration had delayed a multi-billion-dollar arms sale to Taiwan, fearing backlash from Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of Trump’s visit, expected to take place in late March or early April.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces, a position shared by the majority of countries, including Russia.