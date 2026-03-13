Iran counts on BRICS to help stabilize regional, global situation — foreign minister

DOHA, March 13. /TASS/. Amid the current crisis around Iran, BRICS can play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation in the Middle East and the world as a whole, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Araghchi stressed the need for international and regional organizations to condemn the military aggression unleashed against Iran. Pointing out the importance of the role and status of BRICS as a platform for developing multilateral cooperation, [the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic] noted that at the present time this association should play a constructive role in maintaining stability and security at the regional and global levels," the Iranian Foreign Ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the community, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan enjoy the status of partner countries.