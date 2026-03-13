Neighborhoods in Tehran affected by US, Israeli airstrikes — news agency

TEHRAN, March 13. /TASS/. Residential neighborhoods in Bryank and Javadiyeh in southeastern Tehran came under attack from the United States and Israel amid marches in honor of Al Quds Day being held there, NourNews reported.

President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pirhossein Kolivand is visiting Bryank to oversee the distribution of aid to those affected, the news agency said.

Earlier, Iranian television channels said neighborhoods in Tehran where large-scale demonstrations in support of Palestine are taking place on Friday were struck.