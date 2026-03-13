Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln, fears of migration crisis: Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Iranian Navy launched several strikes on the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, damaging it and causing it to head back to the US, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic's Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya said.

Some European countries fear that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran could trigger a massive influx of migrants, testing the European Union's reformed asylum system, Politico reported.

TASS has compiled the key details about the situation in the region.

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

- The Iranian Navy launched several strikes on the USS Abraham Lincoln, partially disabling it, according to a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya.

- Iranian forces reported that the carrier left the Gulf region and was heading toward the US.

- The US military attacked an Iranian vessel that came too close to the USS Abraham Lincoln, CBS reported, citing two sources.

- The vessel was targeted by a naval gun and two missiles fired from a combat helicopter. It remains unclear which US military unit opened fire on the Iranians.

- The fate of the Iranian vessel and its crew is unknown.

- The incident occurred earlier in the week.

- CBS noted that the USS Abraham Lincoln is accompanied by two destroyers: the USS Spruance and the USS Michael Murphy.

- US Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment to CBS.

US aircraft carriers in the Middle East

- USS Abraham Lincoln is in the area of US-Israeli military operations against Iran.

- A second US aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is in the Red Sea.

- The US is preparing to send a third carrier strike group, led by the USS George H.W. Bush, to the region, Fox News reported.

Fears of a migration crisis

- Several European countries fear that the US-Israeli operation could trigger a large influx of migrants, potentially testing the EU's reformed asylum system, Politico reports.

- The operation began just months before a new pact is due to come into force in June.

- Nicholas Ioannides, chairman of Cyprus’ State Committee on Migration and International Protection, said the EU cannot ignore the risk of a new migration crisis.

- Swedish Minister for Migration Johan Forssell said Europe cannot afford another migration crisis.

- Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska noted that Europe successfully managed the refugee influx in 2015-2016.

- The International Organization for Migration reports no surge in migrants to Europe amid current Middle East events.

- On March 12, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported that up to 3.2 million people had been internally displaced in Iran due to the conflict.

- In 2025, the European Asylum Support Office warned that even partial destabilization in Iran could provoke an unprecedented refugee flow.