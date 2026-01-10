US fighter jets deliver strikes against 35 Islamic State locations in Syria — Al Arabiya

RABAT, January 11. /TASS/. US Air Force planes have delivered strikes against 35 locations of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on the territory of Syria, Al Arabiya television channel reported.

According to the television channel, over 20 fighter jets struck terrorist locations in Syria firing some 90 high-precision missiles at IS targets.

The television broadcaster noted that in addition to US fighter jets the Royal Jordanian Air Force also participated in the operation against IS using F-16 fighters.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated earlier on its X social network account that its "forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria."

"These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025," according to the statement from the CENTCOM.

On December 13, 2025, the Pentagon reported that two US National Guard servicemen and one American civilian interpreter were killed during the incident in Palmyra in the central part of Syria’s Homs Governorate.

According to the US side, they assisted a special operation against the Islamic State in the region. Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump vowed that retaliation would follow.