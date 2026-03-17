Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps preparing for flights to Russian Orbital Station — cosmonaut

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. All members of the Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps are preparing for flights to the prospective Russian Orbital Station (ROS), Acting Head of the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (CTC), Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko, said in an interview with TASS.

"The entire active Roscosmos Cosmonaut Corps is involved in the training. And, most likely, the issue will be resolved in such a way that the first cosmonauts to be assigned to the ROS mission will be those who have completed a flight, completed rehabilitation, and are ready to be assigned to the crew, if this occurs during the operation of the new station," Kononenko stated.

It was previously reported that the launch of the first module of the Russian Orbital Station from Baikonur Spaceport into a 51.6-degree orbit is scheduled for 2028.