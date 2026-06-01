Russia, African countries actively developing military cooperation — MFA

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia is developing military and military-technical cooperation with virtually all African countries, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Sub-Saharan Africa Department Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

"I think that military-technical and military cooperation is developing with virtually all [African] countries. It’s very difficult to single out any one, especially in the sub-Saharan region," he said, answering a question about which African countries Russia is currently most actively developing cooperation with in this area.

"Naturally, to the best of our partners’ abilities and financial capabilities, it is developing practically everywhere, regardless of any political aspirations or preferences of our partners," the diplomat said.