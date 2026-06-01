MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. NATO is seeking to change the government in Serbia and install a puppet president who will advocate NATO’s interests, Serbia’s former deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of state gas company Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin told TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

When asked whether the European Union is trying to remove President Aleksandar Vucic from power, he answered in the affirmative. "Brussels has always sought this," he said.

"And not only Brussels – it's primarily NATO that is interested in a change of power in Serbia," Vulin said. "They want to see a weak government and weak president, a kind of a stooge rather than an independent politician and Serbian leader."

According to the Serbian politician, NATO countries "would be very pleased and glad to see Serbia in ruins as a result of instability and shocks."

"They want to control Serbia to push us toward confrontation with Russia, to make us impose sanctions against Russia or do something in that vein," he noted, adding that the West’s attempts haven't worked yet.

"So far, they have been failing and I hope will continue to fail. And I hope that Serbia’s citizens will say that they strongly oppose such an idea at the next elections," Vulin emphasized.