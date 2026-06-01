MELITOPOL, June 1. /TASS/. Since 2022, Ukrainian armed formations have delivered strikes on civilian localities in the Zaporozhye Region that have affected 118 children, of whom 16 were killed, the Russian region’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"Since 2022, 118 children have been injured in the Zaporozhye Region, of whom 16 died," the ministry said.

Namely, local health officials told TASS on September 3, 2024, six children were killed and 37 minors were injured as a result of terrorist attacks by Ukrainian troops targeting towns and villages in the Zaporozhye Region. Most casualties were then recorded in the Tokmak and Kamenka-Dneprovskaya districts situated near the line of engagement that have constantly come under attack.