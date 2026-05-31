IAEA reports damage to exterior of ZNPP’s turbine building after drone attack

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have reported minor damage to the exterior of a turbine building of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following a Ukrainian drone attack.

"The IAEA team at the ZNPP this morning observed damage to the exterior of a turbine building which the plant said was hit by a drone strike yesterday. During a site walk down, the team saw damage to a metal access hatch located several levels up in the building, as well as a few pieces of debris and burned optical fiber remains on the ground," the IAEA wrote on X. "During the walk down, the team was told to shelter after hearing the sound of drones nearby and gunfire to repel them."

"The team was still able to confirm with their measuring equipment that radiation levels at the site remain normal," it added.

On May 30, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev reported that a Ukrainian combat drone had struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 of the ZNPP, adding that the drone was controlled via fiber optics, ruling out the possibility of an accidental hit. The drone struck the wall of the turbine hall, with no injuries or critical damage. Yashina told TASS that the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike was located several meters from the reactor.