Over 7,000 Russian tourists visit North Korea last year — minister

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. More than 7,000 Russian tourists visited North Korea last year, with the destination becoming increasingly popular due to interest in the country’s culture and the variety of recreational options available, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Last year more than 7,000 Russian tourists visited North Korea. This destination is gaining popularity due to interest in the culture and the variety of recreational options available, from the Masikryong ski resort to the coastal tourist area in Wonsan," he said.

Kozlov noted though that it’s premature to discuss statistics on Russian tourist visits to the country as the summer vacation season is just around the corner. "We plan to analyze the dynamics of this year’s tourist flows later," he added.

The minister previously stated that Russians were showing growing interest in visiting North Korea.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.