Zaporozhye NPP strike site is just few meters from reactor — official

MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. The site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye NPP is close, literally a few meters, from the reactor, Yevgeniya Yashina, Communications Director of the Zaporozhye NPP, told TASS.

"It is close, literally a few meters away," Yashina said, answering a question about how far the critical equipment and the reactor were from the strike site.

"The turbine hall is critical for ensuring the power supply to safety systems, even in 'cold shutdown' mode," Yashina added.

She stressed that any enemy attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant could have consequences that go beyond a military standoff.

"Even if the goal was not to cause critical damage, such actions create additional risks for the nuclear facility's infrastructure and the personnel ensuring its safe operation. Any attack on the nuclear power plant site could have consequences that go far beyond a military confrontation," she said.

Earlier, Rosatom Head Alexey Likhachev reported that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye NPP. The explosion did not damage the main equipment, but it did create a hole in the turbine hall wall. He said the drone was controlled via fiber optics, ruling out the possibility of an accidental hit.