Transporter loader armored vehicle for MLRS patented in Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. An armored vehicle for transporting, loading, and unloading rockets from the launcher of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) has been patented in Russia, according to the relevant document obtained by TASS.

"The utility model relates to military equipment, to mobile ammunition carriers for multi-barrel weapons, and specifically to an armored transport-loading vehicle built on a tracked chassis. It is designed for transporting, loading, and unloading rockets from the launcher of a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle, as well as for evacuating damaged or stuck MLRS combat vehicles and other tracked military vehicles of the same weight category from combat zones," the patent description states.

It specifies that the armored transport-loading recovery vehicle includes an armored hull, a power plant, crew stations, life support systems, a crane, stowage devices for transported rockets, reactive armor, and a hydraulic traction main and auxiliary winches. It is also equipped with mechanized coupling, a gas turbine engine with at least 1,250 hp capacity, as well as a remotely controlled combat module or a covered anti-aircraft machine gun mount.

"The evacuation of damaged or faulty MLRS combat vehicles and other tracked military vehicles is carried out as follows. The transport-recovery vehicle with a stabilizer blade is coupled to the evacuated object using a mechanical coupling. The combat vehicle is advanced toward the evacuated object, raising and lowering the bulldozer coulter, moving forward and backward, and rotating the vehicle horizontally, alternately attaching the locking loops to the tow hooks of the evacuated object," the patent description says.