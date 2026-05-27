Russia to always possess modern submarines of all types — Navy commander

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. Russia has been and remains one of the few countries capable of possessing the most modern submarines of all types, and will maintain this status in the future, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said at the opening of an exhibition in honor of the 330th anniversary of the Russian Navy and the 120th anniversary of the submarine fleet at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg.

"Russia is one of the few countries that is not only capable, but has always had, has, and will continue to possess the most modern submarines of all types. Primarily, nuclear submarines and non-nuclear submarines. And I would like to note that it is one of the few countries that carries its strategic nuclear forces’ naval component on strategic missile submarines," Moiseyev said. According to him, this is the result of decades of work by the domestic school of ship design and construction, the crew training system, and the experience of using naval forces in combat.

"This is a huge joint effort of all who create, build and deploy the Navy and its submarine forces for the glory of our Fatherland," Moiseyev concluded.