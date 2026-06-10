More than 40 UAVs destroyed over Russia’s Voronezh Region overnight

VORONEZH, June 10. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed more than 40 UAVs in the skies over Russia’s Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev reported.

"Last night, on-duty air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over three urban districts and 12 districts of the Voronezh Region," he wrote on his Max channel.

In one of the districts, communications equipment was damaged as a result of falling UAV debris, the governor added. No casualties were reported in the attack.