European Commission unveils proposals on 21st anti-Russian sanction package

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) put forward a proposal to include thirty oil tankers into the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions and keep the price cap for Russian oil set by the European Union earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said when presenting the new package to be discussed by EU foreign ministers on June 15.

TASS collects the main points on suggested new restrictions.

Oil and gas

- The EC suggests adding thirty oil tankers to the sanctions package and keep the oil price cap set earlier. In total, there are 632 ships in the black list at present.

- The EC also suggests banning sales of LNG carriers to Russia and introducing sanctions against ports, airports or refineries dealing with Russian oil trading or refining.

- The EU wants to ban transactions in respect of two Russian ports and four airports, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

Entry ban for Special Military Operation participants

- The EC proposes to set the entry ban for all participants in the Russian Special Military Operation, von der Leyen said.

Financial sphere

- The EC proposed to introduce restrictions against ninety financial institutions worldwide, including 31 Russian banks and 20 banks, crypto platforms and oil traders worldwide, the EC President said.

- Kallas said in her turn the EU plans to freeze assets of ninety banks from Russia and third countries.

- The EU will ban transactions on eleven cryptocurrency platforms, she noted.

Export restrictions

- The EC will introduce restrictions on exports of metals, alloys and drone components to Russia.

- The ban on imports of Russian goods, including metals and spare parts, will be in force.

- Export restrictions will be introduced against companies from China, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE and India.

- The EU will limit exports of high-performance alloys, powdered nickel, precious ore and chemicals.

Fisheries

- Sanctions will for the first time apply to the fisheries sector, including the complete ban on cod exports to the EU.

Scale of sanctions

- The EC offers the largest sanctions package against Russia over the last two years.

- Export restrictions to be introduced will be against Russia and Belarus.