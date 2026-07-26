Iran ready to help resolve relations between Saudi Arabia, Houthis — Araghchi

TEHRAN, July 26. /TASS/. Iranian authorities believe that the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Houthi rebels of the Ansar Allah movement can be resolved only through diplomatic means, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, adding that Tehran is ready to play a constructive role in this process.

"We have declared our readiness to play a constructive role, and our friends in Saudi Arabia are aware of this. In my view, if negotiations begin between Yemen (referring to the Houthis - TASS) and Saudi Arabia, Iran could play a positive and constructive role in the process," he said in an interview with the Iran newspaper.