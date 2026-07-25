LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. Having lost control of Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region, the Ukrainian army is fleeing to the southeast of the village, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"From Zakharovka, the Ukrainian militants are moving in the south-east direction. They are now entrenched in reserve positions in the Vasilyevka area," he said.

Marochko noted that by retreating to Vasilyevka, the Ukrainian troops got themselves "into an extremely disadvantageous position," since they are covered only by a small wooded area. "The banks of the Plotva River run along this section - there are quite wide spaces along it, and, naturally, it is very difficult for the enemy to gain a foothold there, especially since it is a lowland. Our military personnel have already taken control of some heights, which allow them to control quite large areas of the terrain," the military expert said.

Russian troops established control over the settlements of Zakharovka and Ivashkino in the Kharkov Region on July 24, the Defense Ministry said.