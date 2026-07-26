New large-displacement unmanned vessel being built for Russian Navy — Commander-in-Chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A state-of-the-art large-displacement unmanned vessel designed to detect submarines and underwater objects is being built for the Russian Navy under the state armament program, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"We are building a vessel designed to locate submarines and underwater objects. <…> It can be described as a new class of vessel. It is an unmanned vessel, which is incorporated into the current state armament program. <…> It is the first of its kind and will serve as the foundation for the future development of unmanned systems," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka).