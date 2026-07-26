Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines participating in strikes against targets in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines are used to engage targets on the enemy’s territory, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"For us, the Black Sea Fleet has been, of course, a fleet actively engaged in combat. In fact, for a long time now, it has been conducting systematic combat operations, carrying out both the fleet’s own missions in the maritime domain and the tasks assigned to the joint force grouping. We recognize that the fleet’s core naval assets, specifically its surface ships and submarines, and their strike capabilities are being fully utilized to engage targets within the territory of our enemy," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka). "That’s true, of course (submarines participate in the special military operations - TASS)," the official added.

Speaking of specific vessels, he noted the participation of Project 636.6 submarines, which are part of the Black Sea Fleet. "Just like the Black Sea Fleet frigates and other ships, platforms for this weaponry, they are actively engaged in striking the enemy," Moiseyev said.