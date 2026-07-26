Russia to do its utmost to strengthen its Navy — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian will spare no effort to strengthen its Navy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The Navy has been, is, and will remain for a long time to come the most important element ensuring the country’s security. And, among other things, there are other areas that are not directly related to military affairs," he said at a meeting with Navy servicemen, adding that these include achievements in shipbuilding and naval shipbuilding, which are also used in civilian sectors, in electronics, and in many other fields.

"So, as for the significance of the Navy, one should have no doubts that we will do everything we can to strengthen the naval component of the Russian state," he pledged.