Russian Navy develops steadily — Putin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is developing all the time, and the naval component of the country's nuclear triad is gaining strength, President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Navy Day.

"They are constantly developing, and the naval component of Russia's nuclear triad is gaining strength. The serial construction of warships and special vessels continues, and the provision of advanced weapons and equipment to underwater, surface, coastal, and flight units is being improved," he said.

He noted that today, military sailors honorably carry and enhance the traditions of the Russian Navy. "In Russia, which is surrounded by the waters of 13 seas, it plays a crucial role in ensuring defense and security, in protecting the country's legitimate interests in the oceans," Putin added.

The president said that the Russian naval forces are capable of effectively solving a full range of tasks they face. The professionalism of the sailors is growing. "They acquire it both in training centers and in real battles, developing the ability to quickly adapt to any changes in the strategic and tactical situation," he added.