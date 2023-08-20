Army 2023 forum outside Moscow visited by nearly 1.1 million people

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 20. /TASS/. Nearly 1.1 million people visited the Army 2023 International Military-Technical forum, which was held near Moscow, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The Army 2023 International Military-Technical Forum in the Moscow Region is over. Over the seven days of its work, the event was attended by 1,093,285 people," it said.

The ministry recalled that the forum included an exhibition, dynamic, scientific and business programs, as well as protocol and cultural events. Russian and foreign companies displayed more than 28,000 defense and dual-use products.

"Delegations from defense ministries of 83 countries took part in the forum. Twenty-nine bilateral meetings were held on its sidelines. Eighty-three foreign companies, or more than twice as many as last year, took part in the exhibition. Six countries (Belarus, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Vietnam) presented their national expositions," the ministry said.

The forum was open for specialists and foreign delegations only from August 15 through 17. From August 18, it was open for the general public.

Along with the dynamic display of weapons and military hardware, the forum offered an exposition of weapons and hardware seized during the special military operation.

Contracts

"On the sidelines of the Army 2023 forum, the Russian defense ministry signed contracts to a sum of more than 400 billion rubles (4.25 billion US dollars). Eleven state contracts were signed and nine of them were handed over to defense sector enterprises. When these contracts are implemented, the Russian armed forces will receive more than 2,500 pieces of new weapons, military and special vehicles, as well as more than 1.8 million munitions," the ministry said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum was held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum was organized by the Russian defense ministry. TASS was the forum’s strategic media partner.