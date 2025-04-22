Trump’s plan may include deployment of European troops in Ukraine — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict may include the deployment of European troops on the Kiev-controlled territories, The New York Post reported, citing a US official.

"The hard part [of the plan] is what does a security force look like - we’re calling that a ‘resiliency force’," the source said. "The resiliency force is part of the security guarantees that the Ukrainians want and we hope they get," the US official told the newspaper.

In addition, The New York Post said that negotiators are now considering "a separate peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire, which would look like a ‘joint commission’ of Russians, Ukrainians and a third, non-NATO country watching the frontlines to ensure both sides are putting their weapons down." The US may also be allegedly involved in this process, but "not as ‘boots on the ground, but the monetary force, along with a third party’," the source said. In addition, the newspaper pointed out that Ukraine was seemingly "willing to give up 20% of its land" so long as it was considered a "de facto" recognition of the territory and not "de jure."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian territory is a threat to Russia that Moscow will never agree to under any circumstances.