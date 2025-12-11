MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky cannot win re-election fairly, so he plans to game Europeans to help him. The detention of Russian scientist Alexander Butyagin in Poland is politically motivated, and is legally unjustifiable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She also highlighted that Britain had for the first time acknowledged that one of its own had died fighting for Ukraine, even though in truth, he was far from the first to fall there.

TASS has compiled key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

On the schedule of the Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting of the Council of heads of Russia’s constituent entities under the Foreign Ministry on December 16.

On the detention of a Russian archaeologist in Poland

The detention of Russian scientist Alexander Butyagin in Poland is an "exclusively political provocation": "He is guilty, to quote directly from what was published, of ‘destroying cultural heritage.’"

The situation with Butyagin confirms the ministry's warning about the dangers of traveling unnecessarily to unfriendly countries, where Russians "may face illegal and politically motivated actions by local authorities."

On the recognition by Britain of the death of a soldier in Ukraine

The British authorities have begun to "carefully prepare public opinion" for military losses in Ukraine, for the first time publicly acknowledging the death of their career serviceman on Ukrainian territory.

The death of George Hooley is far from the first loss by British troops in Ukraine: "I just want to warn British journalists, just in case, that this is not the first [case]."

On the elections in Ukraine

Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term: "He will be able to win only by using the so-called Moldovan scenario, which has already been tested by the West, involving voters from the Ukrainian diaspora who live in Europe, the United States, Canada, and other countries."

Zelensky wants the West to ensure his victory, and in return he will increase Ukraine’s funding of the World Congress.

These promises of additional funding may be followed by attempts to combine elections with mobilization: "The hour is not far off when Zelensky will combine all this with the incorporation of representatives from Ukrainian military enlistment offices in the polling stations abroad."

On Ukrainian children

Zelensky and his wife, Yelena, are directly involved in facilitating crimes against Ukrainian children, whose victims are "mentally broken" and subjected to violence: "It turned out that many of the children whom Zelenskaya supposedly saved became victims of psychological and sexual violence."

"They are trying to hide their own crimes against children at [the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry], but the truth is a stubborn thing, and they will not be able to hide the truth."

On the changing positions of Western countries on Ukraine

Luxembourg is gradually beginning to realize that the weapons and financing supplied to the Kiev regime "often do not reach their destination," and the Ukrainians are not eager to fight: "The only way to combine the weapons they receive with these very people is to forcibly mobilize them in Ukraine.

"It is not yet clear whether this statement is the so-called preparation of public opinion for the curtailment of aid to Ukraine, or for the abolition of temporary protection status for men of military age."

On the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand

Russia is concerned about the escalation between Cambodia and Thailand and calls on "the parties to exercise restraint."