Tehran rioters burn down 25 mosques, harm 26 banks, three medical centers — mayor

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. Mass riots in the Iranian capital have caused significant damage to the city’s infrastructure, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said.

"One hospital has been damaged, two medical centers and 26 banks have been looted, 25 mosques have been set on fire, and law enforcement posts and headquarters [of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps militia] Basij came under attack," he said on Iran’s state TV. Zakani added that emergency response teams are working to repair the damage in the capital.

According to him, rioters harmed ten government buildings, 48 fire trucks, 42 buses and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began staging protests in central Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. The Fars news agency reported that protesting business owners were urging their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement. On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the unrest. On January 2, Mehr reported that a group of unidentified masked individuals armed with guns appeared on the streets of Ilam province. In recent days, clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies have intensified, mainly in the western provinces.