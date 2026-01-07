BELGRADE, January 7. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is not uncontrolled and is completely managed by the West, which hopes to exhaust Russia by using Ukrainians as a tool of pressure, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"First of all, I do not believe in an uncontrolled conflict - as if something can just get out of control. Some 'uncontrolled' French division cannot appear and enter the battle. There cannot be uncontrolled provision of satellite support or long-range weapons for strikes on Russia. This is a tightly controlled conflict," Vulin emphasized.

According to Vulin, the West fully controls what is happening, and the opinion of the Ukrainians themselves does not interest anyone. "No one asks the Ukrainians there about anything. And the West perfectly controls all this and hopes that by turning the Ukrainians against Russia, it will be able to exhaust it," the Serbian politician pointed out.