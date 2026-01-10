Protesters rally near US Embassy in Bangkok calling for Venezuelan president's release

BANGKOK, January 10. /TASS/. Anti-war activists staged a protest outside the US Embassy in Bangkok, demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered for the rally, holding posters reading "Hands off Venezuela!", "Who will be next? Colombia? Greenland?", and "No war! No imperialism!". Alongside local residents, US citizens living in Thailand also took part in the protest.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was subsequently declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been seized and taken out of the country. They were transported to a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York.

On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before a federal court in the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.