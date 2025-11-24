Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index added 0.77% to 2,705.66 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.77% to 1,078.58 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.95 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.109 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.71% at 2,704 points and 1,077.92 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 3.8 kopecks at 11.052 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.95% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,710.56 points.