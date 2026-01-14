MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. AvtoVAZ plans to produce 400,000 cars in 2026, which is almost a quarter higher than in the previous year, President of the company Maksim Sokolov said.

"Regarding our production plans, in accordance with the board of directors' approval we must ensure the production of 400,000 vehicles. This is almost a quarter higher than in 2025," he told a news conference.

Meanwhile the implementation of this plan depends on the market situation, Sokolov noted. "Of course, 2026 could also bring some surprises. We would like them to be positive. However, the plan we see today depends on the market. And we don't expect the market to grow much in 2026," he said.

AvtoVAZ is ready to increase exports of its products by 50%, the head of the company noted, adding that the ruble’s exchange rate will be the determining factor in the implementation of those plans.