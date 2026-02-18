US interested in lifting anti-Russian sanctions due to lucrative projects — Putin's envoy

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the US will lift sanctions against Russia due to potential joint projects and significant losses suffered by US companies.

"The US will eventually lift sanctions because sanctions on Russia cost US businesses $300+ billion. Lifting sanctions on Russia is in the US interest," Dmitriev wrote on X.

The presidential envoy added that the portfolio of potential Russia-US projects exceeds $14 trillion.

He was commenting on The Economist’s article about Russia allegedly offering its US partners a $12 trillion deal in exchange for lifting sanctions.