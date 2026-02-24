UK imposes sanctions against Transneft, Russian LNG plants in Baltic Sea

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The UK has put Transneft, as well as two Russian LNG plants in the Baltic Sea, on the list of sanctions against Russia, according to a document published by the British government.

Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogas-Vysotsk of Novatek were also blacklisted.

Transneft is a Russian transportation monopoly, the operator of Russia's main oil pipelines. The state owns 78.55% of the company's authorized capital, or 100% of its voting shares.

Gazprom’s facility for production, storage, and shipment of liquefied natural gas in the area of the Portovaya compressor station with a capacity of 1.5 mln tons includes a marine terminal that provides LNG shipment by gas tankers of various capacities, including low-tonnage ones, as well as a road shipment terminal.

Cryogas-Vysotsk is the first medium-tonnage LNG production facility in the Baltic region. The project produced 757,000 tons of LNG in 2021 (38% higher than in 2020), and 700,000-720,000 tons in 2022.

In January 2025, both LNG plants were blacklisted by the US Department of the Treasury. As a result, LNG production in the North-West Federal District, to which both enterprises belong, fell by 62% to 0.92 mln tons last year.