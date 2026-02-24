EC confirms coordination group meeting on oil supplies

BRUSSELS, February 24. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) confirmed that experts of the coordination group on oil will discuss the situation with deliveries of this energy resource to Hungary and Slovakia, Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.

"The oil coordination group will meet tomorrow at 10:00 am, and this is to take stock a little bit of the situation," Itkonen said.

The meeting of the coordination group will be the first one over the month elapsed from the termination of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline from the Ukrainian side.