BELGRADE, February 23. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev that their discussion focused on prospects for the use of nuclear technologies and Serbian companies’ potential participation in relevant projects.

"During out interesting discussion, we looked at the potential use of nuclear energy in the areas of pharmaceuticals, public health, and energy generation," he noted on his Instagram page (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the Serbian leader, special attention was paid to the development of Serbia’s personnel and industrial potential in the nuclear sector. "We also discussed possibilities for Serbian companies’ participation and training concerning the use of nuclear energy in third countries," he stressed.

Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said earlier that she had held talks with Likhachev to discuss cooperation in the nuclear sector. According to Djedovic Handanovic, Belgrade is looking at using Russia’s expertise at a preliminary stage of the work on the national program. She said that after the ban 35-year-long ban on the construction of nuclear power plants in the country was lifted, the government began working on an institutional and normative basis for the future development of the nuclear sector. The first stages of the nuclear program are planned to be completed by 2032, after which the country will make a decision of the technology supplier and start the project implementation with an eye of commissioning nuclear generation facilities after 2040.