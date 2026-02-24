US wants to conclude deal on Ukrainian settlement before July 4 — news agency

NEW YORK, February 24. /TASS/. The US wants to reach an agreement on the Ukrainian conflict settlement before July 4, Bloomberg reported, citing European officials and NATO representatives.

According to the news agency, the Washington administration wants to strike a deal before the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

Talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.