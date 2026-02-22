Two apartment buildings, social facility damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack on Belgorod

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Windows in two apartment buildings were smashed and walls of a social facility were damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack on Russia’s borderline region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"According to verified information, windows in two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of a massive missile attack on Belgorod. Besides, windows of a social facility were smashed, and walls were damaged," he wrote, adding there were also reports about a damaged car and roofs of private houses.

No casualties have been reported so far, the governor added.