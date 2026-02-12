West still seeking to tear Russia-Belarus union apart, diplomat warns

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Westerners have not abandoned their aim to drive a wedge between Belarus and Russia as they are getting ready to strike back at the republic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Obviously, Westerners have not cast aside their intention to drive a wedge between the fraternal republic and Russia, and intend to do so by any means, as they are getting ready to strike back. They are apparently waiting for a convenient time to act," the diplomat surmised.

Back in 2020, Zakharova recalled, "the Western regimes already attempted to spark another color revolution in Belarus through a wide network of their agents." "But the commitment on the part of the government and people who have learned from the Ukrainian Maidan prevented that scenario from occurring," she added.