Closing ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics over in Italy

VERONA /Italy/, February 23. /TASS/. The closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Italy is over, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The opening ceremony was held in Milan on February 6. Competitions began on February 4.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games ended on February 22. Norway won the unofficial medal count, winning 18 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze. The United States is the runner-up (12 gold, 12 silver, 9 bronze), followed by the Netherlands (10-7-3).

13 athletes from Russia competed under a neutral status at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to win an Olympic medal. Nikita Filippov won the silver medal in the Men’s Ski Mountaineering Sprint event.