Iran receives 'encouraging signals' at talks with US in Geneva — president

DOHA, February 22. /TASS/. Iran and the US exchanged specific proposals on resolving differences over Iran's nuclear program during indirect talks in Geneva, with the republic noting some "encouraging signals," according to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region. Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

However, he stressed that Tehran continues "to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario.".