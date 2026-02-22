Iranian official says Iran-US talks could take place in March — Reuters

LONDON, February 22. /TASS/. Indirect talks between Iran and the US may take place in March, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

"The negotiations continue and the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists," he said.

Tehran and Washington have different views on the scope and mechanism for lifting sanctions against Iran, the official said. He also noted that Tehran could seriously consider exporting part of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, downgrading it, and creating a regional uranium enrichment consortium. However, in exchange for this, Iran’s right to "peaceful uranium enrichment" must be recognized, according to the source.