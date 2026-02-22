US Secret Service shoots man trying to break into Trump's estate

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. US Secret Service agents shot and killed an armed man who entered the secure perimeter around US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said.

According to the statement, on Saturday night, "an armed man was shot" by Secret Service agents and a local sheriff’s deputy following "an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago." His name has not been disclosed. The man is believed to have been carrying a shotgun and a fuel canister. His motives remain unknown.

None of the individuals under Secret Service protection were at the estate at the time. Trump is currently in Washington.